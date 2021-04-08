FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $150 (Up to $110 off)

Amazon is offering the Dell 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor (S2721H) for $149.99 shipped. Matched at Dell. That’s $50 off the going rate and marks a return to the best price we have tracked since October. Looking to take productivity to the next level? If so, picking up a new display could do the trick. This sleek Dell solution boasts a 27-inch screen size that’s accompanied by a 1080p resolution. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. AMD FreeSync technology is also onboard, making this a solid pick that’s ready to reduce tearing while gaming with this display. Two HDMI inputs can be found along the back in addition to an AUX port. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $110 off.

More monitors on sale:

Oh, and in case you missed it, LG’s 1440p gaming monitor is also down to $297. Other deals that will pair nicely with a new display include Amazon’s Mini Condenser Microphone at $36.50 alongside this Aukey 1080p webcam for $25.50. And for those times when you want to work portably, peek at the discount we’ve spotted on Amazon’s Large Laptop Table at under $41.

Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor (S2721H) features:

  • Consistent colors: Get virtually seamless views with consistent colors across a wide 178°/178° viewing angle with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology
  • Clear views with less distraction: The three-sided ultrathin bezel design lets you enjoy superb screen clarity in 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution
  • Keep everything in order: Stay organized between applications, emails and windows on one screen using Dell EasyArrange

