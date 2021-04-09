If you don’t have a large, open wall that’s ready for a 300-inch screen that select 4K projectors are ready to fill, the latest LG webOS TV has you covered. Its LED display spans 86 inches, a size that’s ready to dwarf most televisions on the market. This feature-packed unit wields a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, HDR10, Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, and the list goes on. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are both built directly into this offering, and Siri can control it from iOS or another device, thanks to HomeKit support. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest LG webOS TV tries to do it all

Televisions with a 4K resolution have become commonplace over the last few years. In fact, it seems much harder to find a reasonably sized 1080p TV as opposed to a 4K counterpart. So with competition heating up, it’s important for manufacturers to cram as many features into a television as possible, and that’s what the new 86-inch LG webOS TV tries to do.

It heads off PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming with support for 120Hz refresh rates. Additional display technologies include HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HGiG. Support for better audio is also baked in, thanks to Dolby Atmos integration.

The television runs webOS for all your application needs. Apple-centric features include Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, paving the way for seamlessly flinging content to the television from an iOS device or toggling power using Siri. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built in, paving the way for easily controlling your smart home directly from your new television.

Pricing and availability

Listings for the new 86-inch 4K LG webOS TV are sparse and it has yet to officially be unveiled on LG’s website. That being said, it’s now available for pre-order at Amazon. A listing can also be found at B&H, but unlike Amazon, a clear release date has yet to be displayed. The price is set at $1,999.99 and initial shipments are slated to go out as soon as April 19.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having recently adopted a VIZIO 65-inch TV with features like HomeKit, AirPlay 2, Alexa support, and more, I heartily recommend upgrading an aging unit with something more modern. The expansive 86-inch LG webOS TV should be more than sufficient for most, assuming you have room for a display this large. And you know it would look its best when placed directly on the wall with Amazon’s heavy-duty no-stud TV mount.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!