Check out this $700 voice-activated auto-Transforming Optimus Prime bot for iOS/Android

We have featured some impressive toys around here before, but nothing quite like this new Transformers collectible. Hasbro has teamed up with robotics toy company Robosen to offer what might be one of the most advanced and high-end Transformers robots yet. Standing 19 inches tall, the Optimus Prime toy you see featured in this post is really more of a smartphone-controlled robot that can automatically transform into his vehicle form with the touch of a button or simply by using voice commands. And it’s going to cost you. Head below for a closer look. 

New Transformers collectible robot

Robosen Robotics —  a China-based brand with a specialty in programmable robots — has been in the mini robot business for a quite a while with products like its Robosen T9 bot, but it is now taking its expertise over to Hasbro’s beloved Transformers IP. 

The new Transformers collectible, officially known as Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot, was officially unveiled at this week’s Hasbro Pulse Fan event and is now up for pre-order

Auto-Transforming and programmable

Made from metal alloy parts, it houses a more than 5,000 individual components including nearly 30 servo motor and around 60 microchips to make the automated robot in disguise do its thing. It also houses over 80 SFX, some of which voiced by Peter Cullen — the original voice of the Autobot leader as well as an “authentic” G1 design with “detailed emblems, chrome accents and lighting throughout.” More advanced users, it would appear, can use coding techniques to customize the experience as well.

The robotic new Transformers collectible is entirely controllable via voice commands or your smartphone through the mobile app for iOS and Android:

With 25 voice activated commands, including “Roll Out”, “Convert” and “Attack!”, Optimus Prime comes to life like never before seen in an impressive and immersive one of a kind experience! Easily convert between truck and robot mode with the sound of your voice, or click on your screen.

Alongside its “never before seen auto-converting capabilities,” it also ships with a carrying case as well as gun and axe accessories. But this thing is not cheap. The new Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot is now up for pre-order at $699.99 shipped. It is se to begin shipping August 2, 2021. 

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, that’s got to be one of the more interesting, shelf-bound collectibles out there. The ability to transform to vehicle mode and back with nothing but voice commands is a conversation starter at the very least, but there’s no denying that this pricey robot is really only for hardcore collectors with deep pockets. While we certainly didn’t expect it to be cheap with all of that tech packed inside, and I will be jealous if you get one, you unfortunately won’t find this one on my shelf at that price anytime soon.  

