LEGO teases upcoming UCS-style R2-D2 set ahead of May the 4th

After showing off its latest collectible Star Wars creations earlier in the week, the LEGO Group is back with a first look at its upcoming May the 4th UCS-style set. Bringing one of the most well-known droids in all of science fiction to your collection, we’ve gotten a first look at the new LEGO R2-D2 kit slated to arrive later this spring. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO teases upcoming buildable R2-D2 set

Every year, the LEGO Group celebrates May the 4th, what is otherwise known as Star Wars Day, with the launch of its latest Ultimate Collector Series kit. We last saw the 1,670-piece A-Wing debut in 2020 with the Tantive IV from 2019. And now it’s looking like this year’s festivities will bring with it a new re-creation of the most famous droid.

R2-D2 has been a staple of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for over two decades now, and the latest re-creation looks to be the most accurate yet. We last saw a UCS-style version of the droid in 2012, with the upcoming version looking to update that design with more recent techniques and more attention to detail.

As teased in a promotional video of the upcoming LEGO Probe Droid that has since been taken down, the upcoming R2-D2 looks to feature a much more smoothed over design compared to its blocky predecessor. Not too much is known as of now about part count or overall size, but it seems to be at least as large as the 2012 model, if not larger. Pricing is expected to enter at $199.99, though, which is $20 more than we last saw.

9to5Toys’ Take

After we got confirmation that the new Star Wars helmets and Probe Droid would be launching just before May the 4th, I noted that it’ll be interesting to see if we actually do get a pair of new buildable characters at the same time. It looks like that hunch is now spot on, as the recent tease from the LEGO Group all but confirms the upcoming launch.

And from first glance at the upcoming LEGO R2-D2, I’m quite impressed. The previous attempt to bring the droid into brick-built form was certainly impressive for its time, but after nearly a decade, the techniques have begun to show their age compared to some of the more accurate creations assembled as of late.

So with yet another LEGO droid on the way, the upcoming UCS Republic Gunship, and all of the summer 2021 rumors, there is plenty for Star Wars fans to be excited about. We’re likely to get some more official details on the new R2 release come mid-April, but the quick teaser we have now should hold fans over until then.

