Skip the Smart TV prices: Amazon’s 4K Fire TV stick drops back to just $40

Amazon is offering its Fire TV stick 4K with Alexa for $39.99 shipped. Down from it’s usual $50 going rate, this 20% savings is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen all year and falls just $2 short of the 2021 low. Time-tested and enjoyed by millions, this Fire TV stick let’s you stream from all your favorite channels in crystaline 4K quality. Choose from over 500,000 movies and tv shows aross Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and more! Plus, it comes with Alexa so you can get your morning news and weather just by asking hey Alexa, what’s the forecast like today? Rated a stunning 4.7/5 stars from over 580,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

Don’t need all that 4K fanciness for you streaming set-up? Then take a look at the 2020 Fire stick lite with Alexa for just $29.99 shipped. It’s packed with all the same channels plus 20,000+ free movies and TV shows ready to watch out the box. Plus, you keep the in-unit Alexa and can stream live TV, news, sports, and more. Rated an average 4.7/5 stars from 132,000 customers.

If you want to bring that epic, home-theater quality to you new streaming digs, make sure to check out today’s deal on VANKYO’s Leisure 3W Mini Projector for $70. Equipped with one HDMI port for you Fire TV stick, it’s compatible with a plethora of devices, including iOS and Android screen sharing. Or take the party from the Fire stick to the fire-pit with Walker Edison’s Wood Folding Adirondack Chairs starting from $124.

Fire TV stick 4K with Alexa features:

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and more. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

