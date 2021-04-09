FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing from $70 (Reg. $120)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the VANKYO Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector for $79.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. But you’ll also find well-rated Amazon third-party sellers with a very similar VANKYO model (white front grille instead of black) for $69.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $120, the Leisure 3W is now up to $50 off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. Feature include 50ANSI Lumen brightness with up to a 176-inch display and a variable projection distance from 3.28- to 18.04-feet. Alongside support for 1080p, it can connect with Chromecast, PC, laptop, Xbox, TF card-equipped gear as well as provide easy wireless screen sharing from iOS or Android devices. Connectivity includes one HDMI port, a USB jack, and VGA. Rated 4+ stars from as many as 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you’re just looking for something the kids can enjoy as well, take a look at the PVO Portable Projector at $56 after you clip the on-page coupon. While this one isn’t quite as high-res, nor can it handle wireless screen sharing from your mobile gear, it will create a nice 150-inch display for the kids and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,000 Amazon customers. 

Hit up our Tested review for BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector delivers as well as launch coverage for Hisense’s new 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema, Optoma’s 4K gaming projectors, and the latest from ViewSonic. You’ll also find some notable price drops on Anker projectors right here alongside today’s new deals from $13

More on the VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector is an incredible 1080P supported projector, ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities. With advanced screen mirroring, it enables wireless screen sharing from IOS or Android devices. It provides a watching size from 32” to 176” with the projection distance between 4.9ft to 16.4ft.

