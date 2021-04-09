Score Walker Edison’s Wood Folding Adirondack Chair for the summer at $124 (Reg. $175+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Walker Edison Sullivan Classic Folding Adirondack Chair in multiple colors for $123.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $190, they are selling for between $155 and $175 at Amazon right now with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Perfect timing as the weather gets warmer, these are a great way to add a touch of style and comfort to your outdoor space and there are plenty of colors to match your decor. This Adirondack-style chair is great for get-togethers or lazy summer afternoons and is made of “durable” Acacia hardwood. A simple pin system allows them to be folded up and stored away with ease while a stained oil finish means it’s “sure to last you summers to come.” Rated 4+ stars from around 66% of the Amazon reviewer and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

Still a bit pricey? Don’t need the folding design? Save some cash and go with the Best Choice Products Folding Wooden Adirondack Lounger Chair at $75 a pop instead. There’s only one color option and it doesn’t look quite as robust overall, but it will bring that Adirondack style to your setup for a fraction of the price. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers.

But whatever you do, make sure to browse through Home Depot’s latest patio furniture and dining sets sale with up to $150 in savings. Score this 33-foot solar-powered LED string light deal to complete your setup, then head over to our Green Deals and home goods hubs for even more including this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords and much more.

More on the Walker Edison Adirondack Chair:

Take a much-needed moment to relax in your backyard or on your deck with this classic Adirondack chair. Perfect for enjoying those lazy summer afternoons or providing additional seating at your summertime get-togethers, it’s a charming addition to any patio or garden. Durably constructed of solid acacia wood with a stained oil finish, it’s sure to last you summers to come.

