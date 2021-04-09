Bring home a $140+ Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier for just $70 Prime shipped today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix 4-Stage PlasmaWave Air Purifier for $69.99 in refurbished condition with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $220 and currently fetching $140 in new condition at Amazon, this is great way to bring a pricey air purifier home to your family at a fraction of the price. It also ships with a solid 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. This one is ideal for “medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms,” with true HEPA filtration that captures “99.97% of airborne allergens.” Built-in air quality sensors monitor your home and make changes to the purifier accordingly alongside four fan speed options, activated carbon filter for odors, and PlasmaWave that works to clean up your air on a “molecular level.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could use your savings on some extra filters for the model above (it ships with a year’s worth), or just opt for a more affordable unit altogether. If you don’t need something that will cover large spaces, but rather your immediate range or the smaller home office, take a look at LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier. This one comes in at $38.46 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and carries solid ratings from thousands. Rated for spaces up to 160-square feet, it certainly isn’t as far-reaching as the WInix model featured above, but it will purify your immediate surroundings much the same.

More on the Winix 4-Stage PlasmaWave Air Purifier :

The WiFi Enabled and Winix Smart App compatible WINIX C545 Air Purifier designed for any home environment and ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Household Odors. With a fabulous CADR rating from AHAM, this unit is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms.

