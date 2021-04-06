Home Depot takes $99 off Dyson’s Pure Link smart fans, air purifiers, and heaters from $350

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Dyson fans, heaters, and more. Shipping is free across the board and curbside pickup is also available in most cases. Our top pick is the the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $549.99. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer amounts to upwards of $99 in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen this year, and is the best since October. With a 3-in-1 design, this Dyson model will not only heat and cool the air around you, but will also tackle purifying it, as well. So whether you’re looking for something to get you through spring and summer or are already thinking about next winter, this is worth a look. It also includes Wi-Fi features for integrating with Alexa and more. Over 965 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Dyson deals today:

Then be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more price cuts. This morning saw this cordless stick vacuum fall to $115.50 in an Amazon Gold Box sale at 32% off and is now joined by a notable 12-piece Cuisinart Steel Cookware bundle at $100.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is the only purifying heater + fan to clean a whole room properly. To simultaneously purify and heat a whole room properly, the Dyson Pure Hot+CoolTM purifying heater + fan goes beyond standard tests by automatically sensing pollution, capturing ultrafine pollutants, and projecting purified and heater air using Air MultiplierTM technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!