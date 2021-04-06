FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes $99 off Dyson’s Pure Link smart fans, air purifiers, and heaters from $350

-
Home GoodsHome DepotDyson
Save $99 From $350

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Dyson fans, heaters, and more. Shipping is free across the board and curbside pickup is also available in most cases. Our top pick is the the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier for $549.99. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer amounts to upwards of $99 in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen this year, and is the best since October. With a 3-in-1 design, this Dyson model will not only heat and cool the air around you, but will also tackle purifying it, as well. So whether you’re looking for something to get you through spring and summer or are already thinking about next winter, this is worth a look. It also includes Wi-Fi features for integrating with Alexa and more. Over 965 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Dyson deals today:

Then be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more price cuts. This morning saw this cordless stick vacuum fall to $115.50 in an Amazon Gold Box sale at 32% off and is now joined by a notable 12-piece Cuisinart Steel Cookware bundle at $100.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is the only purifying heater + fan to clean a whole room properly. To simultaneously purify and heat a whole room properly, the Dyson Pure Hot+CoolTM purifying heater + fan goes beyond standard tests by automatically sensing pollution, capturing ultrafine pollutants, and projecting purified and heater air using Air MultiplierTM technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Dyson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into a...
Stainless steel Mixology Bartender Kit + wood stand hit...
Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, m...
WEN’s Portable Inverter Generator with fuel shut-...
Refresh your kitchen set with a 12-pc. Cuisinart Steel ...
Bring home a Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fry Oven today for $116 P...
Ditch the Dyson tax, this cordless stick vacuum is down...
Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table with USB po...
Show More Comments

Related

$20 off

ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera returns to all-time low at $80 (save 20%)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $30 (50% off), more

$30 Learn More
Amazon low

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into an outlet, now priced from $7.50 (New low)

From $7.50 Learn More
10% off

Parallels Desktop 16: Get remote access to Mac from any iOS/Android device at 10% off

$6.50/month Learn More
New low

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the budget-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 router at low of $80

$80 Learn More
Reg. $40

Stainless steel Mixology Bartender Kit + wood stand hits Amazon low at $25.50 (Nearly 40% off)

$25.50 Learn More
56% off

Spring into savings with up to 56% off Deconovo curtains, valances, more from just $5

From $5 Learn More
Save now

Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, more power tools from $17

From $17 Learn More