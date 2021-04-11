OIVO’s best-selling dual controller PS4 Cooling Power Station drops to $21.50 (Save 25%)

OIVO Direct (99% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon offers its PS4 Cooling Fan Station for $21.41 when you clip the on-page coupon, with free shipping on orders over $25. Down from the usual $28 price point, today’s deal marks one of the biggest savings we’ve tracked and the lowest price of the year. This #1 best-selling PS4 Cooling Fan Station has space for your console, two controller charging ports, and 12 extra slots for games. It can charge two PS4 controllers in just 2 hours, from a USB power supply. And the fan never registers above 50dB, so you don’t have to worry about any distractions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. See below for more.

If you’re just looking for a reliable charging station for you PS4 controllers, you can’t go wrong with BEBONCOOL’s docking station at only $15. This #1 best-seller features the same whip-fast two-hour charging time with retro LED indicators to let you know when your gear is ready for game time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 37,000 satisfied shoppers.

To keep all of your devices organized and powered up, check out mophie’s 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station and more from $40. Save space with its compact 3-in-1 design, and ensure all of your gear is ready to go when you are. Or for something a little more old-school, (okay, a lot old-school,) score this retro Radio Flyer tricycle for $49. An iconic vintage design that’s perfect for young ones, or a nostalgic favorite for the child in us all.

PS4 Cooling Fan Station features:

Product Power Supply: USB 5V (Directly connected the USB cable to the console)

Product Current: If the PS4 controller is charging, the maximum charge current for a single handle can reach 800MA.The average charge current for both handles is 400MA per one.(Not turn on the fan)

Maximum Fan Speed:3500 + 10%PRM, maximum wind volume:12.6 CFM.

Charging time:2-2.5 Hours(Both of controllers at the same time

