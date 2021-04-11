Score Radio Flyer’s Classic Red Tricycle for your kids at $49 (Reg. $60)

Amazon currently offers the Radio Flyer Classic Red Tricycle for $48.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer amounts to 18% in savings, is the first notable discount of 2021, and the lowest price in years. Sporting its classic red color scheme, this Radio Flyer Tricycle is a great way to score your little one a new set of wheels for spring. With a 10-inch tire out front, this retro-inspired tricycle features chrome handlebars, a ringing bell, and adjustable seat. If your kid is going to be riding around the driveway or backyard this spring, they might as well be doing it in style. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the featured deal isn’t going to be the right fit for your younger kid, go with the Radio Flyer Scoot 2 Pedal at $40 instead. It still sports much of that same classic red finish, but without as much of the retro design. This one is geared towards toddlers with a form-factor that’s lower to the ground. It’s equally as well-reviewed, with over 590 customers having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

But if you’re looking to get in on the action for cruising around, be sure to check out the discount we’re still tracking on this Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter. Now down to an all-time low, you’ll save $100 while enjoying 12.4 MPH top speeds and more at $300.

Radio Flyer Classic Red Tricycle features:

Ride in style on the Radio Flyer Classic Red 10” Tricycle! This bright red tricycle is classically styled and includes chrome handlebars, fender, and ringing bell. This sturdy trike also features steel construction, durable spoked wheels, a 10” front wheel and real rubber tires. The controlled turning radius prevents tipping for safe and confident riding. It also has a rear step for easy on and off. The adjustable seat grows with your child.

