mophie’s 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station is down to $94 (Save 33%), more from $40

Amazon offers the latest mophie 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Station for $93.91 shipped. Usually fetching $140, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $11, and is a new all-time low. Having just launched back in September, this is one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of Apple chargers. It delivers support for your iPhone with a 7.5W Qi charging pad alongside an integrated Apple Watch puck and a 5W divot to refuel AirPods and the like. This is a great way to tidy up your nightstand that comes backed by a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the mophie 10W Qi Charging Stand for $40.61. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at a new all-time low alongside 33% in savings. This one can only refuel a single device at once, but features an upright charging stand that’ll make it easy to keep an eye on notifications and the like throughout the day. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 100 customers.

mophie 3-in-1 Charging Station features:

With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location. The easy-to-use charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode or in landscape mode. Don’t wait around for your phone to charge. The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is engineered to safely deliver up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone for a faster charge.

