Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter back to all-time low at $300 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering Segway’s Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter for $299.99 shipped. This $100 price drop is the biggest and only sale of 2021 we’ve tracked for this item, and matches the all-time low. The Segway Ninebot Electric Scooter’s 250W motor can take you up to 12.4 MPH, and 12.4 miles off a single charge. Perfect for students, life in the city, or anyone who proudly calls their home a “walking town” (but doesn’t always feel like huffing it.) It has a front electric break, back manual break, and is super light-weight coming in at under 25-pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 250 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

To make sure you’re riding safe, consider spending a little bit of those savings on a KORIMEFA bike helmet for just $23.99 with free shipping on order’s over $25. With 11 air vents, removable foam for easy cleaning, and a wide variety of stylish colors to choose from, this is a no-brainer brain-bucket at one of the very best prices we can find. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers on Amazon.

And for those looking for that extra bit of safety, you can pick up a full protective gear set, now only $22.99 when you clip the on page coupon. Complete with knee- and elbow-pads, plus a stock of wrist guards, to keep you or your child safe on any adventure you take. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 2,100 Amazon customers.

Today only, you can also save on other sporty deals, like these TSLA compression pants, shirt, and leggings starting from $8, the Adidas sitewide spring sale with shoes up to 30% off, or load up on a 12-pack of Muscle Milk protein shakes for $10.50. For the mountain-folk among us, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale now for only $12. And be sure to check out our green deals guide for even more ways you can stay healthy and save energy this season.

Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter features:

The vehicle design is seamless, which showcases its superior craftmanship. The Ninebot KickScooter ES1L’s integrated body is manufactured with Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy. The fine-powder spraying process improves the anti-corrosion ability and makes the texture of the surface smoother to the touch. A clash of classic black and vibrant orange, the most unique color combination. Note: “Wireless” meaning the entire scooter design has no exposed wires.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

