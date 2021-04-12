Game anywhere with the RTX 2060-powered ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop at a low of $1,150

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB SSD for $1,149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Today’s discount is $200 below its normal going rate right now, beats our last mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This find the 8-core Ryzen 9 4900HS here, which has ample power to both game and tackle heavy workloads like photo and video editing. Not to fall short in the power department, ASUS also included the NVIDIA RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD to handle anything you throw at it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need as much horsepower as today’s lead deal delivers, this HP Chromebook 14 is a great alternative. Coming in at $230, it saves you quite a bit when you compare it to the $1,150 that ASUS offering fetches above. However, ChromeOS is more limited than Windows, meaning you can’t install dedicated programs, run full versions of Microsoft Office, or the like here.

In the market for something a bit more slick? Well, Dell’s XPS 13 features a 4-core i7, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage for $500 off right now. Sure, it isn’t a Ryzen 9 and there’s no RTX 2060 Max-Q here, but the 4K display makes it perfect for content creation if you’re not a gamer.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop features:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: Enjoy everyday gaming with this ASUS notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics produce high-quality visuals on the 14-inch Full HD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!