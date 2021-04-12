Google Pixel 3/XL smartphones now matching 2021 lows from $169

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. While this one originally sold for $800, we’ve more recently been tracking a $500 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention from January for the 2021 low. You’ll also be able to score Pixel 3 64GB for $169.15 via eBay, having dropped from its original $799 price tag.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same.

No matter which of the handsets you end up with, put some of the savings to use by scoring Spigen’s Touch Armor Case for $15.99 in both Pixel 3 and 3 XL designs. Sporting slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk to either of the handsets while still providing ample protection. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

But for an even more affordable way to get in the Android game, be sure to check out Nokia’s 3.4 Smartphone which is also on sale today and down to $125. This handset isn’t quite as premium as Google’s Pixel 3/XL handsets once were, but will still make a great option for a family member’s first smartphone or anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. Shop all of the deals in our Android guide for even more.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos

