Nokia’s 3.4 Smartphone delivers an affordable Android experience at $125 (Save $54)

Reg. $179 $125

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 3.4 64GB Android Smartphone for $124.99 shipped. Down from its usual $179 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $54 in savings, beats our previous mention by $24, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Nokia 3.4 arrives with a hole punch camera on the front as well as a triple sensor array and fingerprint sensor around back. Its 64GB of built-in storage pairs with 3GB of RAM and 2-day battery life to offer a solid handset for you family members who might not need the latest and greatest. We found that “if you are looking to carry the same device for multiple days without needing to dive for your charger, then the Nokia 3.4 should be a candidate” in our hands-on review and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.

Even the usually more affordable Nokia 2.4 Android Smartphone is more expensive than the featured deal, making the new all-time low detailed above all the more notable. And at the $125 price point, there really aren’t many handsets we’d recommend picking up aside from the Nokia 3.4 at today’s sale price.

But when it comes to some higher-end handsets on sale, our Android guide is the place to check. Last week saw TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked handset drop to $315 to join the ongoing 10L smartphone deal at $175. But then don’t forget that you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your device right here, as well.

Nokia 3.4 Android Smartphone features:

Upgrade to more phone and more power with Nokia 3.4. Maximize your streaming, binging and work on a 6.39-inch HD+ screen–with punch hole display that gives you even more screen real estate. Don’t sweat running out of juice with 2-day battery life. Get the perfect shot with powerful triple camera AI imaging–and take photos to the next level with Portrait mode, Night mode, and an ultra-wide camera. Nokia 3.4 gives you style and durability all in one, plus easy access with fingerprint unlock. 

