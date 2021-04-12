FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab some 4-foot Master Combo Bike Locks while they are just $3 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 4-foot Master Lock Combination Bike Lock for $3.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in order cover $25, Also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $7.50 or so at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the all-time low and the lowest we can find. This one sports a four-digit combination bicycle lock “for keyless convenience” as well as a self-coiling and braided steel construction for strength and flexibility. A vinyl coating stops it from scratching your bike and it measures out at 4-feet long with a 5/16-inch diameter cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Considering how expensive some of the more popular options can be, like this $42 Kryptonite, and the brand name on today’s lead deal, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option for less. A quick browse through Amazon’s options will highlight just how notable of a deal today’s option is. It might not be the strongest option out there, but it will certainly help the cause and act as a theft deterrent. 

Head over to our sports/fitness guide for more accessories and discounted ways to stay active this spring/summer. Or just skip all fo that completely, score a Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter at $100 off and zip around town that way instead. 

More on the Master Lock Combination Bike Lock:

  • Bike lock is best used for basic security as a theft deterrent
  • Preset four-digit combination bicycle lock for keyless convenience; combination cannot be changed
  • Bike lock cable is self-coiling and features braided steel for strength and flexibility
  • Protective vinyl coating prevents the cable from scratching your bike
  • Bike cable lock is 4 ft (1.2 m) long with 5/16 in. (8 mm) diameter cable (includes vinyl coating)

