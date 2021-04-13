FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon kitchenware sale from $7.50: Iced tea makers, Le Creuset, J.A. Henckels, much more

-
AmazonHome GoodsLe Creuset
58% off From $7.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 58% off five pages worth of kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Takeya, J.A. Henckels, Omega, BlenderBottle, and more. One sntadout, among the many, here is the 2-quart Takeya Iced Tea Maker with Patented Flash Chill Technology from $10.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and $30, this is a new all-time low by a long shot, and one of the best prices we have ever tracked on a well-rated 2-quart iced tea maker like this. Perfect time for the spring/summer, this BPA-free Tritan pitcher with a leak-proof lid can brew and serve delicious iced tea all season long. The included fine-mesh tea infuser is great for loose leaf or bagged tea while Takeya’s patented Flash Chill technology “chills freshly brewed tea in 30 seconds without losing freshness, flavor, or nutrients.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More deals below. 

Kitchenware Gold Box deals: 

And as we mentioned above, there are five pages worth of kitchenware, water bottles, and more on sale today. So be sure to browse through the Gold Box landing page for even more deals starting from $7.50 Prime shipped

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine, the latest Home Depot spring sale, and loads more right here

More on the Takeya Iced Tea Maker:

  • FLASH CHILL ICED TEA MAKER: The Takeya Patented Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with airtight leakproof lid. Makes delicious iced tea in 30 sec. Includes fine-mesh tea infuser that can be used with loose leaf or bagged tea.
  • FLASH CHILL TECHNOLOGY: Takeya’s patented Flash Chill technology chills freshly brewed tea in 30 seconds without losing freshness, flavor, or nutrients. Add sugar, citrus or other fruits to give your drink the desired flavor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Le Creuset

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New 2021 lows hit Ring’s smart outdoor solar floo...
No need for Instant Pot tax, this massive 10-qt. Crock-...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $22 (25...
meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp falls to new low of ...
Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers ...
Save up to 38% on Klipsch’s latest T5 II True Wir...
Amazon offers men’s belts from $14 Prime shipped,...
Save up to $449 on Apple’s previous-generation Ma...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $79

Disney Mickey Mouse Instant Pot Multi-Cooker drops down to $59 in all colors (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $130

Originally $250 J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set now $94 (Reg. $130+)

$94 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air $100 off, Nest Audio Speaker $80, more

Listen now
18% off

New 2021 lows hit Ring’s smart outdoor solar flood and wall lighting with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More

Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop 4 with either AMD or Intel processors

Learn More
Reg. $150

No need for Instant Pot tax, this massive 10-qt. Crock-Pot Multi Cooker is now $65 (Reg. $150)

$65 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $22 (25% off), more

From $11 Learn More
60% off

Lululemon We Made Too Much Spring Sale offers up to 60% off + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More