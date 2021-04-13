Amazon kitchenware sale from $7.50: Iced tea makers, Le Creuset, J.A. Henckels, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 58% off five pages worth of kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Takeya, J.A. Henckels, Omega, BlenderBottle, and more. One sntadout, among the many, here is the 2-quart Takeya Iced Tea Maker with Patented Flash Chill Technology from $10.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and $30, this is a new all-time low by a long shot, and one of the best prices we have ever tracked on a well-rated 2-quart iced tea maker like this. Perfect time for the spring/summer, this BPA-free Tritan pitcher with a leak-proof lid can brew and serve delicious iced tea all season long. The included fine-mesh tea infuser is great for loose leaf or bagged tea while Takeya’s patented Flash Chill technology “chills freshly brewed tea in 30 seconds without losing freshness, flavor, or nutrients.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Kitchenware Gold Box deals:

And as we mentioned above, there are five pages worth of kitchenware, water bottles, and more on sale today. So be sure to browse through the Gold Box landing page for even more deals starting from $7.50 Prime shipped.

More on the Takeya Iced Tea Maker:

FLASH CHILL ICED TEA MAKER: The Takeya Patented Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with airtight leakproof lid. Makes delicious iced tea in 30 sec. Includes fine-mesh tea infuser that can be used with loose leaf or bagged tea.

FLASH CHILL TECHNOLOGY: Takeya’s patented Flash Chill technology chills freshly brewed tea in 30 seconds without losing freshness, flavor, or nutrients. Add sugar, citrus or other fruits to give your drink the desired flavor.

