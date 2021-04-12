FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot’s spring sale takes up to $390 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, grills, more

Home Depot is launching its new spring sale today with a collection of markdowns on electric riding mowers, patio furniture, and other essetials to get your space ready for warmer weather. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the RYOBI 38-inch 48-Volt Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,600. Normally fetching $2,990, today’s offer amounts to $390 in savings and is the lowest price of the year.

Equipped with a 38-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery, allowing you to tackle around 2-acres of lawn. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine while still enjoying the perks of a ride-on mower. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more for all of our other top picks.

Home Depot spring sale top picks:

Then be sure to check out everything else in today’s Home Depot spring sale right here. But ahead of all those upcoming outdoor cookouts, this Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer will surely come in handy at $79. Or just head on over to our Green Deals guide for even more discounts.

RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Lawn Mower features:

It’s never been a better time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48V Battery Powered Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah batteries with a 2-hour run time, this 38 in. 75 Ah Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower and Bagging Kit comes equipped with a 38 in. 2 blade deck and a 12 position manual deck adjustment so you have full control over your cut. Since this mower is electric, there is no need to replaces belt, spark plug or filters.

