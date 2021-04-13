FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling ThermoPro instant-read thermometer falls to under $10 (Save 23%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsThermoPro
23% off Under $10

Intek (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Thermometer for $9.93 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally around $13, this saves you around 23% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. Are you planning to grill this spring? Well, if so, you’ll need a quality thermometer to know when your meal is done. This model is compact and tells the temperature of your food in just 3- to 5-seconds making quick work of meal prep. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 80,000 happy at-home chefs and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

However, picking up Taylor’s analog instant-read thermometer saves even more. It’s available for under $7.50 Prime shipped and offers a much more budget-focused option. The main disadvantage here is the temperature can be a bit harder to read, since it’s on a dial instead of a digital display.

Looking for other kitchen gadgets to pick up? Well, right now we’re tracking the INKBIRD 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide at $48, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Ushering in a massive 39% discount, this is a great time to pick up a sous vide if you’ve yet to dive into the unique culinary world that surrounds it.

More about the ThermoPro Instant Read Thermometer:

  • Super-fast: Instant reading thermometer with backlight features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe gets temp readout within 3-5 seconds with high precision sensor
  • Accurate readout: Cooking thermometer with temp range of -58 ~ 572 degree Fahrenheit (-50 ~ 300 degree Celsius); accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Perfect for indoor outdoor cooking, grilling, BBQ and so on
  • Easy to use: Kitchen thermometer with foldable probe design folds away easily and locks into base for portability; Magnetic back and hook allows for convenient storage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ThermoPro

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

GOOLOO’s massive 4000A portable jump starter also...
Illuminate your garage with a 4-pack of Sylvania’...
Stock up on Dove body wash and shampoo while everything...
Stream from 500,000+ options with the Fire TV Stick Lit...
Brighten your yard this spring with a new low on an 800...
INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drop...
Maintain your favorite knives with the 3-in-1 Angle Pro...
Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle falls t...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

GOOLOO’s massive 4000A portable jump starter also packs 15W USB-C, more at $94.50 (44% off)

$94.50 Learn More
Save now

APC’s 675VA 7-outlet UPS keeps your network powered when the lights go out at $54

$54 Learn More
New low

Illuminate your garage with a 4-pack of Sylvania’s 1,500-lumen LED bulbs at $16.50

$16.50 Learn More
Review

Review: Monolith M-TWE earbuds bring personalized audio with SoundID [Video]

Learn More
$110 off

Add Office Home and Student to your PC or Mac with this bundle at just $75 (Save $110)

$75 Learn More

Dell launches new 16-inch Inspiron and 13-inch XPS OLED laptops, more

Learn More
28% off

Stock up on Dove body wash and shampoo while everything is 28% off at Amazon, deals from $7

From $7 Learn More
Save 33%

Stream from 500,000+ options with the Fire TV Stick Lite now only $20 for Prime members

$20 Learn More