Amazon’s #1 best-selling ThermoPro instant-read thermometer falls to under $10 (Save 23%)

Intek (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Thermometer for $9.93 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally around $13, this saves you around 23% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. Are you planning to grill this spring? Well, if so, you’ll need a quality thermometer to know when your meal is done. This model is compact and tells the temperature of your food in just 3- to 5-seconds making quick work of meal prep. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 80,000 happy at-home chefs and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

However, picking up Taylor’s analog instant-read thermometer saves even more. It’s available for under $7.50 Prime shipped and offers a much more budget-focused option. The main disadvantage here is the temperature can be a bit harder to read, since it’s on a dial instead of a digital display.

Looking for other kitchen gadgets to pick up? Well, right now we’re tracking the INKBIRD 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide at $48, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Ushering in a massive 39% discount, this is a great time to pick up a sous vide if you’ve yet to dive into the unique culinary world that surrounds it.

More about the ThermoPro Instant Read Thermometer:

Super-fast: Instant reading thermometer with backlight features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe gets temp readout within 3-5 seconds with high precision sensor

Accurate readout: Cooking thermometer with temp range of -58 ~ 572 degree Fahrenheit (-50 ~ 300 degree Celsius); accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Perfect for indoor outdoor cooking, grilling, BBQ and so on

Easy to use: Kitchen thermometer with foldable probe design folds away easily and locks into base for portability; Magnetic back and hook allows for convenient storage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!