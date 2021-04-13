INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drops to new low at $48 shipped

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the INKBIRD Wi-Fi 1000W Sous Vide Cooker for $47.99 shipped with the code FZ5W396Z and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal saves you 39% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by $8. Have you been wanting to enter the wild world of sous vide cooking? Well, this is a great way to do it. The INKBIRD sous vide connects to your Wi-Fi so you can control the temperature, time, and more through a smartphone app. Sous vide is a unique way to cook things that can turn out juicier and healthier meals than other alternative methods. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 happy customers.

Do you need a container designed specifically for sous vide cooking? Well, Rubbermaid’s 12-quart model is just $19 at Amazon and is built to handle just that. With a large capacity and deep design, you’ll be able to place just about any meal in here to cook. With over 14,000 happy customers having given is an overall 4.7/5 star rating, you know this is a great option for your kitchen.

The perfect pair with any sous vide is a nice vacuum sealer. Well, right now Anova’s is down to $120, which is $30 below its normal going rate. Marking a new all-time low, now’s a great chance to pick up both the sous vide and a vacuum sealer for your cooking needs.

More about INKBIRD’s Sous Vide Cooker:

This wifi immersion circulator will free you and cook everywhere, stay up-to-date on your cooking status without being in the kitchen. What’s more, a nice design of this slow cooker is you can share the device with family or friends on App, no limit for multi people connect. And preset values will be saved when power off. The basic setting procedure also can finished on the sous cooker.Only support 2.4GHz router.

