FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drops to new low at $48 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeInkbird
New low $48

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the INKBIRD Wi-Fi 1000W Sous Vide Cooker for $47.99 shipped with the code FZ5W396Z and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal saves you 39% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by $8. Have you been wanting to enter the wild world of sous vide cooking? Well, this is a great way to do it. The INKBIRD sous vide connects to your Wi-Fi so you can control the temperature, time, and more through a smartphone app. Sous vide is a unique way to cook things that can turn out juicier and healthier meals than other alternative methods. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 happy customers.

Do you need a container designed specifically for sous vide cooking? Well, Rubbermaid’s 12-quart model is just $19 at Amazon and is built to handle just that. With a large capacity and deep design, you’ll be able to place just about any meal in here to cook. With over 14,000 happy customers having given is an overall 4.7/5 star rating, you know this is a great option for your kitchen.

The perfect pair with any sous vide is a nice vacuum sealer. Well, right now Anova’s is down to $120, which is $30 below its normal going rate. Marking a new all-time low, now’s a great chance to pick up both the sous vide and a vacuum sealer for your cooking needs.

More about INKBIRD’s Sous Vide Cooker:

This wifi immersion circulator will free you and cook everywhere, stay up-to-date on your cooking status without being in the kitchen. What’s more, a nice design of this slow cooker is you can share the device with family or friends on App, no limit for multi people connect. And preset values will be saved when power off. The basic setting procedure also can finished on the sous cooker.Only support 2.4GHz router.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home Inkbird

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Maintain your favorite knives with the 3-in-1 Angle Pro...
Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle falls t...
Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell packs person d...
Gosund Wi-Fi smart home deals include dual plug 4-pack ...
Relax by the pool with this refurb. IPX8 waterproof Kin...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $140 off with bo...
Add telephoto + more to your iPhone 12/mini with this 3...
TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar retu...
Show More Comments

Related

$30 off

Soak in summer flavors with Anova’s new vacuum sealer for $120 (New low, save 20%)

$120 Learn More
$60 off

Save on stress with this ergonomic adjustable height gaming desk for $281, more from $195

$281 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Anker debuts new PowerConf C300, its very first webcam with 1080p 60FPS recording

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $199

Maintain your favorite knives with the 3-in-1 Angle Pro Sharpener, now $70 (Reg. $199)

$70 Learn More

Backcountry x Simms fly fishing apparel and accessory collection

Learn More
Rare savings

Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi nanoHD 802.11ac access point sees rare discount to $159

$159 Learn More
New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More