Today, Dell announced a refreshed lineup of Inspiron laptops including a new 16 Plus, as well as releasing an OLED variant of its XPS 13. With five total new Inspiron laptops, alongside the refreshed XPS 13, there’s bound to be a computer for everyone in your home here. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest Dell XPS 13 OLED and Inspiron 13, 14, 14 2-in-1, 15, and 16 Plus laptops.

Dell’s Inspiron 16 Plus is perfect for creators who “value screen size for work and play”

We’ll start things off with the Inspiron 16 Plus here. This is designed for creators who need a larger display without picking up a massive computer. It features a 16-inch screen size that delivers a 16:10 aspect ratio, which “increases the active area of the screen by 11%.” Packing a 3K resolution, the ComfortView Plus display is ran by Intel’s H-series processors and either RTX or GTX graphics, ensuring you have plenty of power to handle anything your workflow demands.

The latest Inspiron 13, 14, and 15 offer a refreshed take and express charge to gain 80% of charge in 60 minutes

With three different screen sizes to choose from, you’ll find that the latest Inspiron laptops are perfect for any scenario. While utilizing the latest processing technology, you’ll find that the lid-open sensor and optional fingerprint reader allow you to use Windows Hello for secure logons and quick boots.

The biggest benefit here is those on a time crunch will be able to join a charge of up to 80% in just 60 minutes, which means that you can easily power up between classes and go all day long without worrying that your laptop is going to die.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1 delivers a multi-functional design with Ryzen 5000 CPUs

If you’re someone who likes to be on the bleeding edge, then the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is the laptop for you. Similar to the above models, you’ll find the latest Intel processors here, but Dell is also utilizing the all-new Ryzen 5000 U-series laptop processors that brings a “variety of graphics options” to the table.

This device also features a full 1080p HD touchscreen with “incredible viewing angles” so you can watch movies or create content in a variety of situations.

While the new XPS 13 features a similar spec sheet to the previous generation, you’ll find one notable change: an OLED display. The new 4-sided InfinityEdge display also brings a unique experience to the table, as it reduced the bottom bezel from 19.5mm to only 4.6mm for a more seamless design overall.

Speaking of design, the latest display comes in at a 3.5K resolution with OLED technology, which delivers “perfect black” representation with a “phenomenal contrast ratio” of 100,000:1. Plus, it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum for “truer to life” representation.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s interesting to see another company take on the 16-inch form factor for which Apple has become synonymous. I have a 16-inch MacBook Pro and absolutely love it. The overall size isn’t much bigger than the 15.6-inch counterparts, but the gain in screen real estate is absolutely welcome.

On the other side, with the standard Inspiron laptops being released today, having the ability to charge from 0% up to 80% in just 60 minutes is absolutely great for those who live busy lifestyles.

The real star of the show for me is the latest XPS 13, however, as seeing OLED become mainstream in laptops is something I’ve longed for since OLED became a thing. The deep blacks, rich colors, and fantastic contrast is perfect for either creating or consuming content.

