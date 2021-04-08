Soak in summer flavors with Anova’s new vacuum sealer for $120 (New low, save 20%)

Amazon offers the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro for $119.95 shipped. Down a full $30 from its usual price-tag, today’s deal marks the biggest savings we’ve seen and a new all-time low price. Perfect for the at-home chef, the Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro features built-in storage and bag cutter, an additional port for sealing jars, and it’s totally marinade-friendly. Its simple design can be even used with just one hand. Includes a roll of 10 pre-cut bags, rated 4.7/5 stars on Amazon. Head below for even more vacuum sealer savings.

If you’re looking for a no-frills vacuum sealer for less, check out this Inkbird vacuum sealer starter kit for just $39.89 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Ready out of the box with five free sealable bags, equipped with dry and moist sealing modes, this is a rock-solid addition to your kitchen for one of the lowest prices we can find. Averaging a 4.6/5 star rating from over 200 shoppers on Amazon.

While we’re looking at overhauling your old appliances, this best-selling stainless steel fridge is now only $152.50, or grab the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $60 on Amazon. You can also try giving your kitchen a modern makeover at prices you’ll adore, with Art3d backsplash tiles starting at just $6.

Anova Vacuum Sealer Pro features:

Keeping with the “faster, stronger, smaller,” ethos of our Anova Precision Cooker, The Anova Precision vacuum sealer combines fast air extraction with a strong reliable seal to create the ideal vacuum-sealed bags for sous vide cooking – and it’s small enough to stash away when not in use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!