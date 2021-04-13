FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iWALK portable Lightning power banks are now 30% off at Amazon from $18, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of iWALK Portable Chargers starting at $18.19. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the iWALK 4500mAh Ultra-Compact Lightning Power Bank for $20.99. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to the full 30% in savings, beats the previous discount by $1, and marks a new all-time low. This portable power bank plugs right into the bottom of your iPhone with an integrated Lightning connector. Its 4500mAh battery doubles the usage of your handset and won’t take up too much room in your everyday carry, either. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the featured offering isn’t quite going to be the perfect fit for your portable charging setup, be sure to check out all of the power banks in today’s sale right here. With prices starting at $18, you’ll be able to save upwards of 30% on Lightning-equipped gear for the everyday carry.

Then go hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to save. SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Chargers are now down to all-time lows from $80 with as much as 35% in savings attached alongside these ongoing Monoprice Lightning cable deals to $4 each.

iWALK Lightning Power Bank features:

Smooth face and better texture makes it elegant and unique. 4500mAh is big enough to fully charge your iPhone 8 1.5 times or charge your iPhone X 1 time. Upgraded built-in Lightning Cable: Supports thicker cases than last generation,no longer need to remove the case first to charge your iPhone.  Size of a lipstick,not need a cord it’s easy to slip in your pocket or your purse and when you need it you have a charger right then and there.

