Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential brings Assistant to the nightstand at $30 (Save 39%)

-
Smart HomeB&Hlenovo
Reg. $49 $30

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings, is the second-best we’ve seen this year, and the lowest in over two months. Bringing Google Assistant to your nightstand, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential packs an LED display for showcasing the time alongside doubling as an alarm clock. You’ll be able to summon Google’s voice assistant for commanding smart home gear and much more, and a 2.4A USB charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

At $30, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the most affordable way to expand your Assistant setup. For comparison, you’d pay $49 for the Google Nest Mini, which lacks the built-in screen and other nightstand perks noted above. So whether you’re planning to bring the voice assistant to your bedroom or just somewhere else around the house, the featured deal is about as compelling as it gets thanks to today’s discount.

Otherwise, our smart home guide is where you’ll want to check for other ways to upgrade your setup. Allow Google Assistant to unlock the front door with August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $190 or turn up the AC this summer by picking up the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat for $100.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help. 

