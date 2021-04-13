Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi nanoHD 802.11ac access point sees rare discount to $159

B&H currently offers the Ubiquiti UniFi nanoHD 802.11ac Access Point for $159 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer marks a rare price cut, is the very first price cut of 2021, and the best we’ve seen in over a year. Ubiquiti’s dual-band 802.11ac nanoHD access point arrives with a compact design alongside support for up to 2Gb/s throughout. Its Wave 2 and 4x 4 MU-MIMO compatibility means even with a host of smart home devices, smartphones, and other gadgets connected, it’ll be able to keep up. I personally rely on this for my office’s Wi-Fi, and can easily recommend it based on over a year of reliable performance. Others tend to agree, as over 620 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For a more affordable way to grow your Ubiquiti setup, have a look at the UniFi AC Mesh at $90. This access point is perfect for expanding to cover a second floor with Wi-Fi where you can’t run a direct Ethernet cable, or even for boosting the coverage of your patio thanks to its water-resistant design. At $69 less than the lead deal, this is a solid alternative to the lead deal and an access point that I can personally recommend.

As noted above, the UniFi nanoHD is one of the main access points that I rely on in my personal setup. But if you’re curious on all of the other gear in my UniFi setup, be sure to check out our feature from earlier in the year detailing all of the switches, NAS, and equipment that powers my home network.

Ubiquiti UniFi nanoHD features:

Discretely install the UniFi nanoHD 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wave-2 Access Point from Ubiquiti Networks into nearly any building environment, thanks to the optional skins which come in a variety of designs including camouflage, concrete, marble, wood, black and fabric. This Ubiquiti Networks AP also comes equipped with a single Gigabit Ethernet 802.3af PoE-compliant network port and includes mounting kits for easy installation to either the wall or ceiling.

