Today, Wyze is further expanding its budget-focused smart home accessory lineup with the Wyze Floor Lamp. This LED light has some unique features and delivers a 23-degree “super-focused light beam” with 11 levels of brightness and more. So, what all does the Wyze Floor Lamp bring to your living room? Let’s take a closer look.

Latest Wyze Floor Lamp features a wireless remote and built-in smarts

The all-new Wyze Floor Lamp takes the normal smarts that you’re used to, being smartphone control, and further expands on that. You’ll find that the lamp is powered by AI and offers a wireless Bluetooth-enabled remote so you can change the brightness and more with or without voice commands.

15 groups of lenses direct light with a “sharp 23-degree angle”

Wyze knows that some traditional floor lamps disperse light too much, which can make it harder to read a book if that’s your only source of illumination. Because of this, the team came up with a 23-degree lighting angle using 15 groups of “individual condenser lenses” that direct light to a specific spot, which can make it easier to read in dimmer situations. The lamp sits on top of a 5-foot 11-inch stand that has a flexible gooseneck at the end, allowing you to aim the light exactly where you want it.

With multiple levels of brightness, you can really turn it up to 11

If you’re someone who likes to change how bright your lights are at any given point of the day, then the Wyze Floor Lamp is a great option for you. It offers a Bluetooth remote so you can change between 11 different brightness levels, which helps you dial this lamp in at exactly how much illumination you want.

Pricing and availability

The Wyze Floor Lamp will cost $29.99 plus shipping and is available starting today.

9to5Toys‘ take

The Wyze Floor Lamp is just the latest in the company’s vast lineup of smart home offerings. I’ve been both a fan and user of Wyze products for years, but it never ceases to amaze me what the company comes up with next. This lamp would be a great addition to my office or living room as well, since it provides a very concentrated illumination pattern, which is great when working at a desk or from the couch. In all, I’m impressed by the offering of the Wyze Floor Lamp at its price point and am excited to see how it performs in real life.

