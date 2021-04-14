HP’s 11-inch Chromebook falls to new low at $179 (Save $50) with 15-hour battery life in tow

Walmart currently offers the HP 11-inch Chromebook 2GHz/4GB/64GB for $179 shipped. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is $20 under Amazon’s competing sale price, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with an 11.6-inch display, HP’s Chromebook is perfect for browsing the web and getting work done away from the desk, especially if you don’t think your existing machine will be able to make it through the upcoming final exam crunch time to close out the semester. Other notable features include 64GB of storage, over 15-hour battery life, and both USB-C and USB-A inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Clocking in at 11-inches, the featured Chromebook is a pretty notable machine for bringing to class for taking notes or just browsing the web from the couch. So put your savings to work to keep your machine protected while not in use by slipping it into this well-reviewed laptop sleeve at $8. With plenty of savings from the lead deal, you’ll be able to bring this into the mix without spending too much extra while still cashing in on the peace of mind. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 27,000 customers.

But if some additional screen real estate is going to be appreciated, HP’s 14-inch Chromebook is worth a look considering it has been marked down to $230. This one isn’t quite as compact as the featured offering, but will deliver much of the same Chrome OS goodness at yet another price point.

HP Chromebook 11 features:

Keep up from anywhere with the compact size and familiarity of this HP Chromebook 11 notebook. The light, compact Chromebook laptop gives you freedom from the outlet. Battery life that lasts all day lets you disconnect from the cord while staying connected to the world so your office can be anywhere. The Chrome 11a PC gives you just the right mix of a powerful internal specifications with perfect features for your lifestyle. An 8-core MediaTek MT8183 processor works together with MediaTek graphics to ensure a premium content experience with the longest battery life possible. Enjoy your favorite movies and shows with the great quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels in the HD display.

