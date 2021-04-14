FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kasa’s Smart RGB LED bulbs see first discount to $22, expanding your smart home on a budget

-
New low $22

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Kasa Smart RGB LED Light Bulbs for $21.99 Prime shipped. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These bulbs offer both “auto white” and RGB colorways to illuminate your home. The “auto white” feature allows it to set itself to the color temperature of the natural light the sun is producing at different times of the day. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, features a smartphone app for remote control, and even has an “away mode” that randomly turns the bulbs on and off throughout the day simulating being home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you just need one bulb? Well, the Cree Connected LED bulb is available for just $6 right now. While it doesn’t offer RGB coloring and “auto white” feature, you’ll still find voice control once it’s connected to a ZigBee hub, like the Amazon Echo.

Of course, this isn’t the only smart home deal that we’re tracking right now. Our handy guide is a place you should check frequently as we’re always finding new and exciting discounts. Just today, we spotted an indoor security camera for only $13, which is a massive 35% drop from its normal going rate.

More about Kasa’s Smart RGB LED Bulb:

  • Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K). Set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light patterns from dawn to dusk
  • Get hands-free control of your lights with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
  • Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips. Enable ‘away mode’ to randomly switch on and off to trick potential intruders.

