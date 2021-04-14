FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated Conico smartphone-controlled Indoor Cam now just $13 at Amazon (35% off)

Conico (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its 1080p Home Indoor Camera and Baby Monitor for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $7 on-page coupon. Regularly $20 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside Alexa compatibility, this model is designed to be used just about anywhere in your home, as a baby monitor, or even a pet cam. It connect to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and provides 1080p feeds directly to the smartphone in the palm of your hand. Other features include 2-way audio, night vision, real-time alerts via built-in motion/sound detection, as well as support for both cloud and microSD card storage (up to 128GB). Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At just $13, there really aren’t very many other trustworthy options for less out there. Just the shelf for a VAVA baby monitor costs $13, for example. You might find some no-name options for around the same price you feel conformable with, but for us, today’s lead deal is about as low as it gets. 

Just be sure to swing by our smart home deal hub for even more home security and intelligent upgrades for the spring/summer. We have notable price drops available on Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell, new 2021 lows on Ring’s smart outdoor lighting, the meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp, and the Google Nest Audio Speaker, among much more right here

More on the Conico 1080p Home Indoor Camera:

  • Compact Design, Easy to Install and Setup：With its compact design, you can set it up in a corner and get a full view of your living room or place it on top of a shelf to get a great view of your kitchen. Plug in the baby cam and download the mipc app to get started. The pet camera works with 2.4GHz wi-fi networks (Not 5GHz wi-fi).
  • Stay Connected 24/7 in Full 1080P HD：Sharp and clear 1080p full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand. View live streaming video on your phone to stay updated on what’s going on in your home or office.
  • 2 Way Audio and Clear Night Vision

