This insulated Iron Man BlenderBottle is a superhuman workout buddy at only $26

Amazon is offering a variety of Marvel-inspired Insulated BlenderBottles from $26.10 shipped. Typically going for around $33, today’s savings is the biggest we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low price. The BlenderBottle is an insulated steel water bottle with a wire whisk inside that stirs and mixes your drink as you move the cup. Designed to bring out the superhero in us all, these double-insulated 26-ounce water bottles are ideal for protein shakes, meal supplements, or anything you want to keep fresh on the go. Dishwasher-safe, BPA free, and fit with a leak-proof guarantee, this bottle is ready for anything, and comes in a variety of Avengers prints from Black Panther, Captain America, and more. Rated an average 4.8/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. See below for more.

For an even more affordable option, the Marvel Shaker Pro comes in a variety of prints starting from just $12.51. While this plastic version won’t be as effective at keeping your drinks cold, it’s still a quality workout companion, and a great way to show off your superhero pride. It comes in classic Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spiderman, and Iron Man prints. Rated a glowing 4.9/5 stars from over 500 customers.

While this water bottle definitely won’t run you the $5-million some other Marvel gear might, you can still find great deals that can help you feel like Earth’s mightiest hero. Save 50% on workout gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods, or this NurtiBullet RX blender now only $70.

BlenderBottle insulated shaker cup features:

There’s no getting to be a superhuman without a BlenderBottle Marvel Comics Radian Insulated Stainless Steel 26-Ounce Shaker Bottle. Featuring stain-and-odor-resistant double-wall insulation, a center-mounted spout, detachable carry loop, and leakproof twist-on cap, it securely contains the fuel the Avengers need to fight Thanos. The patented mixing system—with a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk that moves inside the bottle to smooth out mixes—makes it ideal for protein shakes, smoothies, fiber drinks, and meal replacements. A wide mouth makes it easy to add ingredients, and makes for easy cleanup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!