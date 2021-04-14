FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $80 on NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx Blender today at Amazon, now $70 shipped

-
Reg. $150 $70

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, it regularly goes for around $120 at Amazon these days. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. This model combines a larger meal-ready setup with the shape of one of those smoothie blenders alongside a 1700-watt motor and a SouperBlast function you don’t really see on sub $80 blenders that often. It also has stainless steel blades, dishwasher-safe parts, and includes three blending cups with lids. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need a big-boy to handle meal preparation and the like? Just go with the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender for $30 and call it a day. This one caries solid ratings from over 47,000 Amazon customers and makes for a great little daily smoothie maker. It certainly doesn’t have settings dedicated to soup, but will save you an additional $40 over today’s lead deal. 

Go check out today’s Gold Box garden kit sale from $7, then dive into our home goods guide for kitchenware and household essential deals. You’ll find Amazon’s #1 best-selling ThermoPro instant-read thermometer as well as INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide, just to name a couple. 

More on the NutriBullet Rx Blender:

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

