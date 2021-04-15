Get constant protection with the tireless Ring Spotlight Camera Mount for $210 shipped

Amazon is offering the Ring Spotlight Camera Mount for $209.99 shipped. Regularly going for $250, this $40 savings marks the very lowest price of the year, and falling just $10 from the all-time low. Hardwired to your existing electrical boxes, the Ring Spotlight Camera Mount never runs out of juice, and never requires a recharge. It shoots in constant 1080p quality, day or night, which you can watch live from the app or on Alexa devices. And it’s decked out with additional safety features, like customizable movement detection zones, two-way audio, and a remote controlled siren. This industrial-level security cam is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. See below for more.

If unstoppable home surveillance isn’t quite the caliber you’re looking for, consider this 360-degree outdoor cam from Voger at just $49.99. It’s IP66 weatherproof, and shoots in 1080p quality with night vision. You lose the constant recording power of the Spotlight model, but you can still take advantage of motion detection alerts, two-way audio, and a wider field of vision all for $160 off today’s lead deal. Plus, it still works with your Alexa devices for easy use and set-up. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,200 customers.

To make sure you’re getting the most out of your Alexa-enabled devices, check out this deal on the Echo Show 10 at $200. It comes with a rotating screen, tons of streaming options, and it makes a great central hub for all of your smart home devices. And you’ll definitely want to pick up some weather-resistant smart plugs, to keep your all your devices in the loop, whether it’s outdoor security, or outdoor Christmas displays.

Ring Spotlight Camera Mount features:

1080p HD security camera that lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes

Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Camera gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

