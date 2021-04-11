Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating screen now down to low of $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering its All-new Echo Show 10 for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, the latest addition to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Echo Show 5 at $79.99 instead. This offering delivers much of the same screen-based Alexa functionality noted above, just without the rotating display or as much screen real estate. Though for bringing voice commands and everything else Alexa is known for to your nightstand or somewhere else in the house, this offering is worth a look considering it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 360,000 customers.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for other ways to expand your Alexa setup. We’re still seeing the best discounts of the year on Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights from $30 alongside the second lowest price to date on Ring Stick Up Cam Battery at $85.

All-new Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!