FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating screen now down to low of $200 (Save $50)

-
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $250 $200

Amazon is currently offering its All-new Echo Show 10 for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, the latest addition to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Echo Show 5 at $79.99 instead. This offering delivers much of the same screen-based Alexa functionality noted above, just without the rotating display or as much screen real estate. Though for bringing voice commands and everything else Alexa is known for to your nightstand or somewhere else in the house, this offering is worth a look considering it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 360,000 customers.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for other ways to expand your Alexa setup. We’re still seeing the best discounts of the year on Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights from $30 alongside the second lowest price to date on Ring Stick Up Cam Battery at $85.

All-new Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

mophie’s 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station is do...
Score Radio Flyer’s Classic Red Tricycle for your...
TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to th...
New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are ideal workout com...
DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set falls ...
Diesel’s 59mm Mega Chief Iridescent Watch dives t...
LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor hits all-time low ...
Amazon’s foldable desk plunges to $55, more as lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Skip the Smart TV prices: Amazon’s 4K Fire TV stick drops back to just $40

$40 Learn More
Save 25%

OIVO’s best-selling dual controller PS4 Cooling Power Station drops to $21.50 (Save 25%)

$21.50 Learn More
Save 33%

mophie’s 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station is down to $94 (Save 33%), more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Save 50%

Don’t pay AirPods prices, these 1MORE true wireless earbuds are 50% off from $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $60

Score Radio Flyer’s Classic Red Tricycle for your kids at $49 (Reg. $60)

$49 Learn More
Save 30%

Take 30% off this Greenworks 48V 20-in. electric mower, more outdoor tools starting at $33

$280 Learn More
Reg. $49

TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to the home theater at $35 (Save 28%)

$35 Learn More
Save 83%

Kick off summer reading with up to 93% off Kindle eBooks starting at $2

From $2 Learn More