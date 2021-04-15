FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 38% on meross outdoor HomeKit smart plugs starting at $19

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.27 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RB75M8IB at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $31, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I picked one of these up before the holiday season for automating Christmas lights, and have since been using to bring other patio lighting into my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more.

While not as deep of a discount as the lead deal, you can also score the meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $26.24 when clipping the on-page coupon. This is marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Delivering much of the same features as noted above, this one brings in a third outlet for controlling yet another patio light or outdoor accessory.

Then head over to our smart home guide for even more discounts. You can still score the HomeKit-enabled ecobee Smart+ light switch at $40, which is joined by a collection of Blink’s latest smart indoor and outdoor cameras, which are on sale from $28.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

