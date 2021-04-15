Save 35% on Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook Valet Bag + 25-yr. warranty at $126 (Reg. $195)

Pad & Quill is now offering its MacBook Valet Leather Bag for $125.96 shipped after you apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $195 and currently marked down about 25% to $147.95, our code above will take an additional 15% off for one of the best prices we have tracked. This one is designed for 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with “plenty of room for your 12.9- and 9.7-inch iPad Pro.” It is made of full-grain American bridle leather with hand-pounded copper rivets, a pair of Apple Pencil/pen slots, one catch-all compartment, iPad pocket, and parachute-grade nylon stitching. While there are no ratings available on Pad & Quill, after going hands-on with a number of its products over the years, we can highly recommend its quality and craftsmanship. Ships with a “25-year warranty and 30-day money back promise.” More details below.

There are certainly more affordable options out there if the Pad & Quill option above isn’t working for you. If this Kenneth Cole Reaction Full-Grain Colombian Leather Messenger Laptop bag at $99 is still a bit pricey for your needs, take a look at the BRA1NST0RM Genuine Leather Messenger Bag for $53 shipped instead. It features “genuine leather, true brass hardware, and silky smooth carrying straps” alongside the 4+ star rating from hundreds.

And be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill leather bag options right here. The promo code above will also knock 15% off just about everything here as well. Free shipping is available in all orders over $35.

Then check out Audemars’ new Black Panther watch, the latest Peter McKinnon NOMATIC camera bags, and spring arrivals and State of Flux collaboration bag Timbuk2 just launched.

More on the Pad & Quill MacBook Valet Leather Bag:

Nowadays, you don’t need much more than a laptop, a cord, and a cafe to get some work done, so why should a bag be any bulkier than it needs to be? We’ve pared down to the essentials. A true carryall, you can fit a 16 inch Macbook Pro, your iPhone, a tablet, and cords for the day, along with some pens and whatever else you like in the main catch-all pocket, while maintaining a slim & trim looking exterior.

