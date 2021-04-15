Save $70 on this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen, now just $290 shipped

Amazon offers the HP Chromebook x360 12-inch touchscreen 2.6GHz/4GB/32GB for $289.99 shipped. Typically going for about $360, today’s deal saves you up to 20% and brings the price within just $10 of the all-time low. Centering around the touchscreen display, the x360 also has a full 360-degree hinge that transforms it from a laptop, to a tablet, to a viewing screen with built-in stand. Under the hood, you’ll find a dual-core intel processor with 1.1GHz base frequency that can be revved up to 2.6GHz. This compact jack-of-all-trades laptop also totes a 13+ hour battery life, making it ideal for students or working on the go. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 150 Amazon customers. See below for more.

For a slightly smaller, but also more affordable option, take a look at this Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $264.24. The 11.6-inch touchscreen also rests on a 360-degree hinge, and boasts up to 10-hours of battery life. Similar to today’s lead deal, this laptop features 4GB of memory with up to 32GB HDD, with a 1.1GHz processing speed than can be boosted to 2.8GHz. The slightly higher boost speed makes it better for gaming, and it’s also got two USB-C ports for additional connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,600 customers.

Whether you’re shopping for student life or a home office, you can freshen up your work space with these potted succulent 5-packs for only $14 on Amazon. And you won’t want to miss out on deals on Aukey chargers, accessories, and more starting from $8.

12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen features:

You need more because you do more. Meet the versatility of the HP Chromebook 12 that features a 360° hinge that adapts to keep up with your busy lifestyle. With the performance and features you want, this portable PC comes with the best of chrome and Android so you can go farther with a long battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!