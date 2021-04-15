FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $70 on this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen, now just $290 shipped

-
AmazonChromebookHP
$70 off $290

Amazon offers the HP Chromebook x360 12-inch touchscreen 2.6GHz/4GB/32GB for $289.99 shipped. Typically going for about $360, today’s deal saves you up to 20% and brings the price within just $10 of the all-time low. Centering around the touchscreen display, the x360 also has a full 360-degree hinge that transforms it from a laptop, to a tablet, to a viewing screen with built-in stand. Under the hood, you’ll find a dual-core intel processor with 1.1GHz base frequency that can be revved up to 2.6GHz. This compact jack-of-all-trades laptop also totes a 13+ hour battery life, making it ideal for students or working on the go. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 150 Amazon customers. See below for more.

For a slightly smaller, but also more affordable option, take a look at this Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $264.24. The 11.6-inch touchscreen also rests on a 360-degree hinge, and boasts up to 10-hours of battery life. Similar to today’s lead deal, this laptop features 4GB of memory with up to 32GB HDD, with a 1.1GHz processing speed than can be boosted to 2.8GHz. The slightly higher boost speed makes it better for gaming, and it’s also got two USB-C ports for additional connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,600 customers.

Whether you’re shopping for student life or a home office, you can freshen up your work space with these potted succulent 5-packs for only $14 on Amazon. And you won’t want to miss out on deals on Aukey chargers, accessories, and more starting from $8.

12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen features:

You need more because you do more. Meet the versatility of the HP Chromebook 12 that features a 360° hinge that adapts to keep up with your busy lifestyle. With the performance and features you want, this portable PC comes with the best of chrome and Android so you can go farther with a long battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

HP

About the Author

Tacklife’s highly-rated portable tire inflator fa...
Banish funky odors with 24 LITTLE TREES Air Fresheners,...
Decorate your space: 5-pack of potted succulent plants ...
TaoTronics’ LED floor lamp delivers 1,815-lumens ...
AUKEY deals from $8: Omnia 3-Port USB-C 90W Charger $37...
Amazon 2021 low hits Breville’s Precision glass a...
These 360-degree LED lanterns have a magnetic base, eme...
Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $760

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop drops to all-time low at $629 (Save $131)

$629 Learn More
Save $50

HP’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook returns to all-time low at $260

$260 Learn More

The North Face’s Spring Favorites line and Hiking Look Book will have you ready to hit the trail running

Learn More
57% off

Tacklife’s highly-rated portable tire inflator falls by 57% down to under $16 at Amazon

Under $16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Kingdom Two Crowns, Stellarium PLUS, Bad North, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $12

LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator set now $100 off, more from $12

$100 off Learn More
$50

Sperry Boat Shoe Flash Sale offers styles for $50 shipped (Reg. $110)

Reg. $110 Learn More
70%+ off

Fossil Flash Sale takes 70%+ off watches, wallets, handbags, and more from $24

From $24 Learn More