AUKEY deals from $8: Omnia 3-Port USB-C 90W Charger $37.50, Gaming Keyboard $24, more

AUKEY Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Omnia 90W 3-Port Type-C/USB-A Charger for $37.49 shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. That’s over $12 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re still using the power adapter that came with your MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, it may be time to upgrade. This AUKEY solution wields not just one, but three ports comprised of one USB-A and two Type-C outputs. The charger is smart enough to automatically route 90 watts of power among all ports and can ship all of that energy through a single USB-C port if you’re topping off something like a MacBook Pro. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AUKEY deals priced as low as $8.

More AUKEY discounts:

And that’s not all, today’s smartphone accessory roundup also has an AUKEY Smartphone Car Mount for $12. Plus, Amazon’s Gold Box has price cut Anker products as low as $11. Oh, and while we’re talking Anker, don’t forget to check out the new Echo Buds Charging Pad with charging status LEDs and more.

AUKEY Omnia 90W 3-Port Type-C/USB-A Charger features:

High-Speed Charging: Offers 90W Power Delivery 3.0 charging from a single USB-C port to charge your MacBook Pro at full speed and fast-charge your latest iPhone or other compatible USB-C powered devices that support USB Power Delivery. Charges your Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra / S20+ at 45W via USB A Port.

Compact & Efficient: 20% smaller than Apple’s 87W charger despite 3x the ports, and 40% less energy waste. Ideal for 15″ MacBook Pro and other high-powered USB-C laptops. Foldable plug & travel-friendly design ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

