FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Decorate your space: 5-pack of potted succulent plants at $14 Prime shipped (26% off) + more

-
AmazonHome GoodsPlants for Pets
26% off $14

Amazon is now offering a 5-pack of Plants for Pets Fully Rooted Succulent Plants for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, this is 26% off the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for bringing a bit of that spring foliage indoors, you can spread this 5-pack around the home office or condo as each plant comes in a 2-inch pot. Great little home decor items, they are also quite simple to care for according to Plants for Pets. “If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.” Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Looking for an even larger bundle you can break up as gifts or spread around your home? Amazon is also offering the Plants for Pets 12-pack of succulents on sale for $22, down from the regular $29. Same specs and ratings apply here. 

While we are talking home decor, check out the latest Samsung Frame TVs as well as Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection and this H&M Home Collection from $3. Then head over to our home goods guide for more discounts including Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Desk, Bora’s Lumber Organizer, and these Turn-N-Tube End Tables

More on Plants for Pets Succulents:

Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are fully rooted and similar to the product photos. Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination; display them in a plant holder, a wall mount, a geometric glass vase, or even in a live wreath.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Plants for Pets

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $70 on this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen, n...
Banish funky odors with 24 LITTLE TREES Air Fresheners,...
TaoTronics’ LED floor lamp delivers 1,815-lumens ...
Bella’s Pro 2-lb. Maker bakes bread in under 2-ho...
AUKEY deals from $8: Omnia 3-Port USB-C 90W Charger $37...
Amazon 2021 low hits Breville’s Precision glass a...
These 360-degree LED lanterns have a magnetic base, eme...
Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Amazon pet bed sale from $12.50 with new all-time lows: Pet Craft Soho, orthopedic, more

From $12.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Kingdom Two Crowns, Stellarium PLUS, Bad North, more

FREE+ Learn More
$70 off

Save $70 on this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen, now just $290 shipped

$290 Learn More
From $12

LEGO’s iPhone-controlled Technic Liebherr R Excavator set now $100 off, more from $12

$100 off Learn More
$50

Sperry Boat Shoe Flash Sale offers styles for $50 shipped (Reg. $110)

Reg. $110 Learn More
70%+ off

Fossil Flash Sale takes 70%+ off watches, wallets, handbags, and more from $24

From $24 Learn More
38% off

Banish funky odors with 24 LITTLE TREES Air Fresheners, now $9.50 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

$9.50 Learn More
Save now

Save 20% on Philips Hue smart color outdoor pathway lamps, spotlights, more from $120

20% off Learn More