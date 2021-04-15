Decorate your space: 5-pack of potted succulent plants at $14 Prime shipped (26% off) + more

Amazon is now offering a 5-pack of Plants for Pets Fully Rooted Succulent Plants for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, this is 26% off the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for bringing a bit of that spring foliage indoors, you can spread this 5-pack around the home office or condo as each plant comes in a 2-inch pot. Great little home decor items, they are also quite simple to care for according to Plants for Pets. “If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.” Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Looking for an even larger bundle you can break up as gifts or spread around your home? Amazon is also offering the Plants for Pets 12-pack of succulents on sale for $22, down from the regular $29. Same specs and ratings apply here.

While we are talking home decor, check out the latest Samsung Frame TVs as well as Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection and this H&M Home Collection from $3. Then head over to our home goods guide for more discounts including Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Desk, Bora’s Lumber Organizer, and these Turn-N-Tube End Tables.

More on Plants for Pets Succulents:

Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are fully rooted and similar to the product photos. Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination; display them in a plant holder, a wall mount, a geometric glass vase, or even in a live wreath.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!