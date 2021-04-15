VicTsing’s #1 new release is a USB-C wireless keyboard for your desk setup at under $10.50

VicTsingDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard for $10.40 Prime shipped with the code LZAG2GFB at checkout. Down from its $26 list price, today’s deal saves you 60% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard features a USB-based wireless receiver that plugs into your computer for a lag-free experience. You’ll also find that the keyboard itself is rechargeable, meaning you won’t have to change out the battery once it starts to die. Instead, you’ll just plug it in with the built-in USB-C port, powering it up for another 24 months before it’s time to recharge again. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this budget-focused wireless mouse. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $10. While it’s not rechargeable, a single battery is said to last up to 15 months before you need to replace it. This mouse is also a #1 best-seller at Amazon and carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 134,000 happy customers.

In the market for a mechanical keyboard? Well, right now we’re tracking Aukey deals starting at $8 with keyboards costing just $24 in the roundup. This delivers a more premium feel, though it ditches the wireless nature of today’s lead deal.

More about the VicTsing Wireless Keyboard:

The USB wireless keyboard is easy to install. Just plug the nano receiver to the USB port of your desktop or laptop. The computer keyboard supports 2.4 Ghz technology and works from up to 33 feet (10 m) away, with fast data transmission and no delays or dropouts

The rechargeable wireless keyboard is equipped with 300 mAh lithium battery (type c cable included). A 24-month battery life plus auto-sleep and on/off switch offers long-lasting convenience

The full sized keyboard with scissor mechanism in provides hours of typing comfort. A 10-key number pad helps you get more done, and increased key stability optimizes responsiveness so you feel – but don’t hear – every keystroke

