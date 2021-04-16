FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HomeKit compatibility headlines the budget-focused $17.50 meross Wi-Fi smart switch

Meross
Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Smart Dimmer Switch for $17.71 Prime shipped with the code XMINPFQA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $36 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These Wi-Fi dimmer switches are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, but the notable stand-out feature here is support for Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem. The dimming function allows you to dial in your home’s lighting to exactly how bright you want, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save a buck when you ditch HomeKit compatibility. The Gosund Smart Dimmer Switch also connects to your Wi-Fi and delivers Assistant and Alexa tie-ins. It comes in at just $17 and is a great choice for those looking to expand their smart home on a budget.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing other meross smart home gear on sale from $19 at up to 38% off. You’ll find both single and triple outdoor-rated smart plugs available here, featuring compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for a wide range of voice control options.

More about the meross HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switch:

  • Includes smart dimmer switch x 1, dimming remote x 1, and faceplatet x 2. Control the smart light switch for your desired scene via Wireless Remote and the wall switch hardware buttons. Or use the remote as a table‐top control or handheld control for multi-location control
  • Turn Single-Pole to 3-Way: 15 mins installation, mounting the wireless remote device and faceplate , easily add an additional point of control without the need for new wires. The homekit dimmer switch fits for your exsiting 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate
  • Smart in Many Ways: Dim and brighten the lights with your Apple Home/Meross app from anywhere with internet access. Create personalized schedules to turn on/off the light automatically. Customize all wifi light switches to react differently by a tap of your fingertips on your smartphone

