Replace your missing wrenches with this 7-piece kit at 50% off, now $30 Prime shipped

Woot is offering the GearWrench Combination Wrench Set with Tool Roll for $29.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the same kit goes for over $60 at Amazon and today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that these wrenches feature a 15-degree offset for “better access in tight spaces.” With seven wrenches available in this pack, you’ll find that there’s likely a size in here to tackle your upcoming jobs. Plus, it comes in a neat tool roll to keep things organized. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,600 happy customers.

Looking for something a bit different? Well, this 46-piece 1/4-inch ratcheting wrench set is available on Amazon for $20. While these aren’t as compact as the wrenches above, there’s something about a ratcheting wrench that can just make things super simple to finish a job quickly.

If you’re more of a woodworker, check out this deal we found on Bora’s wood storage rack. It’s down to $40 right now, which saves you 20% from its normal going rate. I have one of these in my garage and it’s a great way to keep lumber off the ground and easy to access at the same time.

More about the GearWrench Combination Wrench Set:

15° Offset for better access in tight spaces

Off-corner loading design on box end provides better grip and reduces fastener rounding

Open end off-corner loading design provides up to 25% more torque

Size conveniently stamped on the head and beam for quick identification

Manufactured from alloy steel for better strength and longer tool life

