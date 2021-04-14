FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bora’s Lumber Organizer upholds 600 pounds of wood, golf clubs, more at $40 (Save 20%)

-
$40

Amazon is offering the Bora Lumber Organizer for $39.95 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within just $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Tidy up your workshop with this handy organizer. The Bora Lumber Organizer features a 6-tier design that’s ready to support over 600 pounds of weight. This is thanks to a 110-pound capacity on each shelf. Don’t let its name fool you, this unit is ready to hold more than wood. In fact, marketing images on Amazon show this unit being used for snowboards, golf clubs, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want something more universal? If so, check out Wall Control’s Galvanized Steel Pegboard. For a lower price of $35 you’ll get two 32- by 16-inch pieces that are sure to help give your shop a premium look. One of my basement walls is filled with these and I can’t begin to tell you how convenient it has been to give everything its own place. Best of all, visitors always compliment the look.

Need some tools to get your new organizer up? If so, check out DEWALT’s expansive 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit at $150 off alongside up to 55% off Makita solutions at Home Depot. While you’re working, why not throw some food on Char-Broil’s discounted American Gourmet Smoker at $99.50. And if you need to tidy up the living room or bedroom, check out Furinno’s Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each.

Bora Lumber Organizer features:

  • Store all your building supplies without taking up too much space in your garage, basement, shed or outdoor workspace. This is a very strong storage solution for lumber, firewood, gutters, sheet metal, PVC, pipes, ladders, skis, snowboards, golf clubs, construction tools, old rugs and more!
  • Our storage saver is easy to install on the walls of your garage or workshop to increase your storage space. Keep your workbench area well organized with this great space-saver for your home or business. Dimensions are 41” height x (up to) 72” wide x 12 ½” shelf depth.

