FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2 2.0 Collection upgrades its best-selling backpacks and messengers

-
FashionNewsTimbuk2

Timbuk2 debuted a new collection with updated best-sellers called “Timbuk2 2.0.” The 2.0 collection has five updated styles with four backpacks and a classic messenger bag. Best of all, each of the bags in this new collection can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook, and the entire line is gender neutral, meaning anyone can wear these bags. Timbuk2 also features free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Timbuk2 2.0 collection.

Parkside Laptop Backpack 

With graduation season upon us, the Parkside Backpack is a great option for anyone. This is also a fantastic style for traveling. This backpack was upgraded with even more pockets for organization as well as adjustable straps for convenient carrying. This is a best-selling style for Timbuk2, and you can choose from three versatile color options. It’s priced at $79 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Commute Messenger Bags 

Timbuk2 quotes, “Based off of our original Commute Messenger Bag, the Commute 2.0 is our hardest working workhorse.” This messenger bag was created for working folks in mind. It has multiple pockets to store your tablet, MacBook, and phone. It also features velcro silencers give you the option to go quiet or loud. The exterior can also easily be wiped clean, in case you spill your coffee. This style is available in three size options as well as colors. Pricing for the small size starts at $129 and goes up to $200.

Spire Laptop Backpack 

The Spire MacBook Backpack is another best-selling style and made its new debut as part of the Timbuk2 2.0 collection. A few of the new features include a water-resistant exterior and bottom boot aid. This style also has pockets that allow you quick access to your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and small items. It’s priced at $99, and the latch top makes this style very convenient as well.

Rogue Timbuk2 2.0 Collection

Finally, our last top pick from the Timbuk2 2.0 collection is the Rogue Timbuk2 2.0 Backpack. This style is extremely versatile for school, traveling, work, use as a diaper bag, and more. It’s also a perfect style for hiking season because it can also hold all of your gear. The back panel and shoulder straps feature a padded air mesh to help you stay cool and dry, too. It’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers already and priced at $89.

Be sure to check out our latest guide to the North Face’s Spring Favorites Line and Hiking Look Book here

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Timbuk2

About the Author

New 34-inch ViewSonic UltraWide monitor with USB-C hub ...
Jos. A. Bank takes up to 80% off hundreds of styles fro...
IZOD Customer Appreciation Event cuts extra 20% off pol...
LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter sets with 8 ne...
Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Villag...
Dillard’s offers new spring markdowns up to 70% o...
Tilly’s Flash Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styl...
Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to l...
Show More Comments

Related

Timbuk2 launches new spring arrivals and State of Flux collaboration bag

Learn More
Reg. $195

Save 35% on Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook Valet Bag + 25-yr. warranty at $126 (Reg. $195)

$126 Learn More

HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration to boost your spring workouts: running shoes, backpacks, more

Learn More
Save 20%

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first times: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets is down to just $16 at Woot

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marines, Default App Manager, and more

FREE+ Learn More
35% off

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

$26 Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More