Timbuk2 debuted a new collection with updated best-sellers called “Timbuk2 2.0.” The 2.0 collection has five updated styles with four backpacks and a classic messenger bag. Best of all, each of the bags in this new collection can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook, and the entire line is gender neutral, meaning anyone can wear these bags. Timbuk2 also features free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Timbuk2 2.0 collection.

Parkside Laptop Backpack

With graduation season upon us, the Parkside Backpack is a great option for anyone. This is also a fantastic style for traveling. This backpack was upgraded with even more pockets for organization as well as adjustable straps for convenient carrying. This is a best-selling style for Timbuk2, and you can choose from three versatile color options. It’s priced at $79 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Commute Messenger Bags

Timbuk2 quotes, “Based off of our original Commute Messenger Bag, the Commute 2.0 is our hardest working workhorse.” This messenger bag was created for working folks in mind. It has multiple pockets to store your tablet, MacBook, and phone. It also features velcro silencers give you the option to go quiet or loud. The exterior can also easily be wiped clean, in case you spill your coffee. This style is available in three size options as well as colors. Pricing for the small size starts at $129 and goes up to $200.

Spire Laptop Backpack

The Spire MacBook Backpack is another best-selling style and made its new debut as part of the Timbuk2 2.0 collection. A few of the new features include a water-resistant exterior and bottom boot aid. This style also has pockets that allow you quick access to your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and small items. It’s priced at $99, and the latch top makes this style very convenient as well.

Rogue Timbuk2 2.0 Collection

Finally, our last top pick from the Timbuk2 2.0 collection is the Rogue Timbuk2 2.0 Backpack. This style is extremely versatile for school, traveling, work, use as a diaper bag, and more. It’s also a perfect style for hiking season because it can also hold all of your gear. The back panel and shoulder straps feature a padded air mesh to help you stay cool and dry, too. It’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers already and priced at $89.

