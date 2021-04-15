The North Face just launched a Spring Favorites line for men as well as a Hiking Look Book. Both are great for hitting the trails, and the gear is stylish as well as functional. The spring favorites collection was designed by hues that the North Face states “breathes life into spring.” The collection has everything you need to explore, from shorts to running shoes to lightweight t-shirts and more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

The North Face Spring Favorites

One of our favorite men’s styles from the North Face Spring Favorites Collection is the Wander Short Sleeve T-Shirt. This shirt is versatile and lightweight, can easily be layered, and comes in several color options. It also features UPF sun protection, and the material is sweat-wicking. You can pick it up for $40, and it will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Another standout from this collection is the Paramount Horizon Shorts. These shorts were designed for the trail with a lightweight nylon fabric that’s moisture-wicking. They also come in several versatile color options and hit right at the knee. This style is priced at $45 and looks very similar to the Lululemon Commission Short, which is priced at $88.

Hiking Look Book

The North Face quotes, “A hike is more than a walk. It’s how we connect to the world—and each other. Experience it all in looks primed for warmer weather.” Biker shorts are very on-trend for women for this season, and The North Face’s Motivation High-Rise style is a must. This style pairs perfectly with your favorite oversized sweatshirt or t-shirt, and they also have two small side pockets for storage of a key or card. The high-rise fit also features compressed material to give you a flattering fit too. Better yet, you can choose from two color options, and they’re priced at $55.

Finally, you can pack all of your essentials for your trip in the Base Camp Voyager Duffel. This duffel bag can easily convert into a backpack or carried over your shoulder. It’s available in three color options, and the material is 100% recycled material. This style is also lightweight and has several external pockets for added storage, and it’s priced at $155.

