inXile entertainment just announced that Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion, The Battle of Steeltown. Releasing June 3, you’ll explore the “towering factory complex” of Steeltown that manufactures all of the tech that keeps Colorado running, as well as the Patriarch in power. Delivers have stopped, and all that’s going around are excuses. What happens in Wasteland 3 The Battle of Steeltown? Well, let’s take a look at the trailer as well as information released by inXile on the expansion.

Explore the Steeltown manufacturing complex in this “epic narrative expansion”

In this story expansion to Wasteland 3, you’ll explore the Steeltown manufacturing complex either alone or in co-op, taking on “challenging new quests” and facing off with ‘new robotic enemies.” As part of the story, you’ll have to solve the mystery at the heart of Steeltown however you see fit. That’s right, the choice is yours on how to solve this unique story.

Compact reaches new heights with refreshed mechanics and more

inXile wanted to keep things fresh for both new and returning players, and because of this, they created some new combat mechanics. You’ll find things like telegraphed attacks, stacking status effects, elemental shields, and non-lethal weapons, which lets you “solve Steeltown’s skirmishes in brand-new ways.”

Also, you’ll find that there are new level-appropriate challenges with a story and cast of characters that can adapt to the decisions you’ve already made for a unique experience. The Battle of Steeltown will expand the base game with new enemies, weapons, armor, and more.

Pricing and availability

The Battle of Steeltown is the first expansion to Wasteland 3 and comes in at just $13.99 on Steam, Xbox, and Playstation starting June 3. Those with Xbox Game Pass will be able to save an additional 10%, dropping the price further to right around $12.59 or so.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve yet to personally dive into the unique world of Wasteland 3, but it’s absolutely on my list of titles to check out. This expansion adds a unique spin to the game and makes it even more intriguing, moving it up my to-play list. From the refreshed mechanics to the story bending to choices that you, as the player, make throughout the game. Will you be picking up The Battle of Steeltown for Wasteland 3? Sound off in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!