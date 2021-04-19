Add two USB-C to USB-A adapters to your on-the-go work kit at a low of $7

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A Adapters for $6.99 Prime shipped. Down 36% from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats the previous best price that we’ve seen and is a new all-time low at Amazon. If you have Apple’s latest computers, then you know the struggle of only having USB-C ports to plug in peripherals. Well, today’s deal is a budget-focused way to hook up legacy devices with USB 3.0 speeds in a compact form factor. Plus, with two included, you’ll be able to adapt multiple devices at one time. Rated a stellar 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers.

When it comes to USB-C to USB-A adapters, today’s deal is truthfully among the best pricing available from reputable sellers. In fact, really the only way to save is to get a 3-pack of adapters for $8 from Aukey, which makes them $2.66 each instead of $3.50 each. But, in the end, it costs $1 more than nonda’s models, so do keep that in mind.

Further upgrade your on-the-go work setup with this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand. It’s compact and ready to travel with you at $21.50, which saves you 28% from its normal going rate. Plus, we have other great deals from $19, making now a great time to pick one up.

More about nonda’s USB-C Adapters:

Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter

OTG adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter

Zinc alloy body prevents scratches. Premium USB C connector passes 10,000+ Push/Pull Test

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!