Save 28% on this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at $21.50, more from $19

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Aluminum Height-Adjustable MacBook Stand for $21.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats previous mentions by $4, and marks a new Amazon low. This height-adjustable laptop stand props your MacBook off the desk to a more ergonomic viewing angle. Alongside being able to elevate from 1-inch all the way up to 10-inches in height, its aluminum design has ventilation slots for keeping your machine cool, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 500 customers. Head below for more from $19.

OMOTON Height-Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

This adjustable laptop stand can elevate your laptop to your ideal range of height, preventing neck pain and other chronic medical conditions, even after hours of use. This stand is both great for propping up your laptop or tablet and providing exceptional stability to them. It won’t shake or move when you type on your devices.

