FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 28% on this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at $21.50, more from $19

-
Amazonmac accessoriesOMOTON
Save 28% From $19

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Aluminum Height-Adjustable MacBook Stand for $21.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats previous mentions by $4, and marks a new Amazon low. This height-adjustable laptop stand props your MacBook off the desk to a more ergonomic viewing angle. Alongside being able to elevate from 1-inch all the way up to 10-inches in height, its aluminum design has ventilation slots for keeping your machine cool, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 500 customers. Head below for more from $19.

Other notable OMOTON deals:

Then go swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more notable price cuts as we kick off the week. You can currently save $70 on Monoprice’s 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz Monitor, which is joined by this Klipsch Pro 2.1 THX Speaker System at $90.

OMOTON Height-Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

This adjustable laptop stand can elevate your laptop to your ideal range of height, preventing neck pain and other chronic medical conditions, even after hours of use. This stand is both great for propping up your laptop or tablet and providing exceptional stability to them. It won’t shake or move when you type on your devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

OMOTON

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178 (Save...
Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, J...
Score 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for...
Monoprice’s 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz Monito...
Bring some bass to the desktop: Klipsch Pro 2.1 THX Spe...
Enjoy streaming without borders, TiVo’s Android T...
WD’s 8TB easystore external HDD stores it all at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

Save up to 26% on highly-rated aluminum MacBook stands and docks from $20

From $20 Learn More
47% off

It’s hard to beat this aluminum MacBook stand at under $6.50 Prime shipped (47% off)

Under $6.50 Learn More
New low!

Catan celebrates 25 years of play with expanded anniversary edition, more from $23

$57 Learn More

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

Learn More
Reg. $150

Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or PC at one of its best prices, now $90

$90 Learn More
Save 50%

Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178 (Save 23%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
36% off

Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, JVC 43-inch 1080p $128, more

From $99 Learn More
$300 off

Score Samsung’s 2-in-1 4K Galaxy Chromebook at new low of $499 (Save $300)

$499 Learn More