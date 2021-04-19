eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems return to Amazon lows from $71 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223 shipped. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first discounts overall. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers. Head below for more from $71.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

And now that the Wi-Fi has been upgraded, be sure to check out the ongoing discount we’re tracking on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem. Allowing you to ditch the rental unit from the ISP, this 21% discount brings the networking upgrade to its lowest price of the year at $50.

eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!