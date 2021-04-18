FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental unit at $50 (Save 21%)

Amazon offers the NETGEAR CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $63, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, is the first notable price cut of the year, and the best discount since October. Ideal for those with 300Mb/s internet service plans, this DOCIS 3.0 modem can handle 680Mb/s of throughout and is a must-have network upgrade for anyone still paying your ISP a monthly rental fee. It’ll work with popular services like Comcast, Cox, and more (though it’s a good idea to confirm compatibility), allowing you to pocket up to $120 per year. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 25,000 customers. Head below for more.

When it comes ditching your ISP, today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets. Other DOCSIS 3.0 cable models sell for around $70 or so, making the featured discount all the more notable. Those who don’t mind going with a refurbished unit stand to save a bit more cash, as Amazon has a renewed CM500 for $42 right now.

Then go check out all of the markdowns in our networking guide for additional ways to save. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender is still down to one of its best prices yet at $198, alongside the rare discount we’re tracking on Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi nanoHD access point at $159.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

The NETGEAR CM500 High Speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 680Mbps – 16 downstream & 4 upstream channels. It’s CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision and more.

